The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.67

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.67 and traded as high as $0.93. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 70,063 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Dixie Group stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,992 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.57% of The Dixie Group worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

