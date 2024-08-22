The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 178 ($2.31) and last traded at GBX 177.60 ($2.31). 275,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 544,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.20 ($2.30).
The European Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 181.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 175.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £710.97 million, a PE ratio of 888.00 and a beta of 1.28.
The European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile
TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
