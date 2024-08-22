The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Position Cut by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $9,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 14.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,341,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,912 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,448,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,487,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,327,000 after purchasing an additional 90,329 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 781,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,715,000 after buying an additional 112,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,006,000 after buying an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey stock opened at $197.47 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $219.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.31%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,531,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,538 shares of company stock valued at $667,793 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.47.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

