The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Announces Dividend of $0.01

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0123 per share on Wednesday, September 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.
Hong Kong and China Gas Trading Down 2.2 %
Hong Kong and China Gas stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. Hong Kong and China Gas has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74.
Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile
