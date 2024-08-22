The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,096,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,620,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 101.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,690,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,162,000 after purchasing an additional 853,287 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,922,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,954,000 after buying an additional 777,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $20,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $35.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.02.

Interpublic Group of Companies last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

