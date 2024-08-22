The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,515,000 after acquiring an additional 518,433 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,990,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SJM. Barclays reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.57.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.5 %

SJM opened at $120.98 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $147.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

