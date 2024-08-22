The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Macerich worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Macerich by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 81,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Macerich by 1.6% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Macerich by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 425,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Macerich by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered Macerich from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

Shares of MAC opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.59%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

