The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MOS

Mosaic Stock Up 2.4 %

MOS stock opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $40.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,357,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,277,536,000 after buying an additional 1,893,797 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,815.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,682,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124,427 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,337,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,850 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,691,000 after buying an additional 435,598 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,893,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mosaic

(Get Free Report

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.