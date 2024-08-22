The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.45

Shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.45 and traded as low as $8.34. The New Germany Fund shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 101,968 shares changing hands.

The New Germany Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New Germany Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 773.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 305,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 72,507 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in The New Germany Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,224,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 37,139 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,630,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,250,000 after buying an additional 54,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

