The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in New York Times by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 903,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,827,000 after buying an additional 275,212 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 122,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 51,801 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in New York Times by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 195,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in New York Times by 3,368.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 176,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in New York Times in the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $109,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $986,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,487,546.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $109,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $55.09 on Thursday. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $56.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average of $47.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on New York Times from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Times presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

New York Times Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

