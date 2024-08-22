The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.10

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.10 and last traded at $31.69, with a volume of 19997 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PNTG shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The Pennant Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 3,805.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the first quarter worth $218,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

