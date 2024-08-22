The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Insider Luke Thomas Friang Sells 16,239 Shares

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 16,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $42,383.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 517,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,930.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

RealReal Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of RealReal stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $2.60. 120,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,221. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27.

Get RealReal alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealReal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RealReal in the second quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on RealReal from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Get Our Latest Report on REAL

RealReal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.