The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,995,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Timken by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,133,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,816,000 after purchasing an additional 551,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,515,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,691,000 after purchasing an additional 347,794 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,907,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 6,368.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 193,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,532,000 after buying an additional 190,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $2,413,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,671,263.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Timken stock opened at $83.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.59. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $94.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. Timken had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

TKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Timken in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

