The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.85 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $5.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.77. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $5.87 per share.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%.

TD has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NYSE TD opened at $59.76 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $65.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.67. The company has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $792,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,997,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,429,186,000 after purchasing an additional 218,807 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,849,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,393,000 after purchasing an additional 95,542 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

