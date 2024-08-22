The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Declares $1.02 Quarterly Dividend

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

TSE:TD opened at C$81.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$143.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$73.67 and a 52 week high of C$86.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$77.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$78.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of C$13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.38 billion. On average, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.3985432 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$83.50 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$73.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$86.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

