Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, August 26th

Shares of Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Free Report) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, August 26th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, August 23rd.

Theriva Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Theriva Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Theriva Biologics Company Profile

Theriva Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VCN-01, a clinical stage oncolytic human adenovirus that is in a Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of retinalblastoma; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of solid tumors.

