Thomas M. Wojcik Sells 4,786 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Stock

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.71, for a total transaction of $826,590.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,575,342.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $172.50 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $189.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.34.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.07. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $66,223,000. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 688.9% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 474,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,855,000 after acquiring an additional 414,389 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 342.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,435,000 after acquiring an additional 124,871 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,411,000 after acquiring an additional 115,808 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 511,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,521,000 after acquiring an additional 92,913 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

