Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.82.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

TRI opened at $165.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.57. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $117.46 and a twelve month high of $176.03.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.146 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,739,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $894,442,000 after acquiring an additional 41,680 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,994,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,195,000 after purchasing an additional 445,444 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,074,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,483 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,783,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,723,000 after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,333,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,804,000 after buying an additional 50,367 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

