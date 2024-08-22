THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in THOR Industries by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 3,063.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the second quarter worth about $97,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

THOR Industries Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $103.56 on Thursday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $129.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.71.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.24. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

THOR Industries Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

