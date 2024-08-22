Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ TIPT opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $692.66 million, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.30. Tiptree has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $20.80.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $546.67 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 11.97%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Ilany bought 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $27,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,367.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tiptree by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares during the period. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tiptree in the fourth quarter worth $14,894,000. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Tiptree by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 423,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 8.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tiptree by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 75,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

