TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJXGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

TJX Companies stock opened at $120.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.64 and its 200-day moving average is $103.16. The company has a market cap of $135.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $120.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,671 shares of company stock worth $3,027,741 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

