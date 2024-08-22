TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $113.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.46% from the stock’s current price.

TJX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.56.

Shares of TJX opened at $120.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $120.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,741. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 50,617 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

