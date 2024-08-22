TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s previous close.

TJX has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.18.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $136.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.16. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $120.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,671 shares of company stock worth $3,027,741. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $726,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

