TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TJX Companies Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $120.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $135.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $120.89.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,741 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

