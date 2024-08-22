TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Bank of America from $115.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TJX. Citigroup lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $120.23 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $120.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.16. The company has a market cap of $135.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,671 shares of company stock worth $3,027,741 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 50,617 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.