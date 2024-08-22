TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $133.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $116.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TJX. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $120.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.64 and a 200 day moving average of $103.16. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $120.89. The company has a market cap of $135.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,741. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $726,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,045,000 after buying an additional 20,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

