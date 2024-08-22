TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $140.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $118.90 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $120.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,671 shares of company stock worth $3,027,741 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $726,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,045,000 after buying an additional 20,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.