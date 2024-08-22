TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Trading Up 9.4%

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 58,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 72,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

TMC the metals Trading Up 9.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.

TMC the metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.