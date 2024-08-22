Todd J. Teske Sells 2,000 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) Director Todd J. Teske sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.05, for a total transaction of $1,148,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lennox International Stock Up 1.4 %

LII opened at $581.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $552.95 and a 200 day moving average of $502.25. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $334.53 and a 12 month high of $594.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.28. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $517.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $543.62.

Get Our Latest Report on Lennox International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at $15,416,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at $728,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 494.7% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 3,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.