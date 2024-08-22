Todd Nightingale Sells 66,066 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Nightingale sold 66,066 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $408,287.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,662,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,277,043.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Todd Nightingale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Todd Nightingale sold 12,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $108,493.96.

Fastly Stock Performance

Fastly stock opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $25.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $132.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.62 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. Fastly’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fastly by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,581,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,152,000 after purchasing an additional 657,334 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fastly by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,586,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,443,000 after purchasing an additional 998,749 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fastly by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,906,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 162,659 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,724,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Fastly by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 960,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 466,560 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on FSLY shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fastly from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

