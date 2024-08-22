Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.92

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and traded as high as $38.95. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $37.95, with a volume of 160,647 shares traded.

Tokio Marine Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.19.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Analysts predict that Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

