Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Raised to $168.00 at Oppenheimer

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.47.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL stock opened at $141.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.59. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $68.08 and a 1 year high of $146.75.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,335. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.2% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,993,000 after purchasing an additional 431,160 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth $921,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

