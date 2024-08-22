Toro Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,176 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,709% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,479,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,491,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,070,000 after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Toro by 334.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 818,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,545,000 after buying an additional 629,820 shares during the period. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,882,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Toro by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 325,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTC opened at $90.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.69. Toro has a one year low of $77.15 and a one year high of $104.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.39.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toro will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

