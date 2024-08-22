Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$87.00 Price Target at Cormark

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Cormark from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$93.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.90.

TD opened at C$81.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$143.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$77.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$78.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$73.67 and a 12-month high of C$86.89.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.84 by C$0.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of C$13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.38 billion. On average, analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.3985432 EPS for the current year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

