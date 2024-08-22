TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 158.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 928,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,881,000 after buying an additional 568,672 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 6,549.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 503,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,919,000 after buying an additional 495,826 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,988,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,959,000 after buying an additional 451,597 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 159,211.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,935,000 after buying an additional 434,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,431,000 after buying an additional 419,487 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE stock opened at $68.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.78. The stock has a market cap of $162.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

