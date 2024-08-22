Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni Buys 5,221 Shares

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni purchased 5,221 shares of Tourmaline Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $71,997.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,221 shares in the company, valued at $71,997.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Tourmaline Bio stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.50. The company has a market cap of $373.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.31. Tourmaline Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $48.31.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,222,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,815 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 1st quarter worth $25,539,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter worth $23,741,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $17,616,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter worth $15,495,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

