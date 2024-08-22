Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni Buys 5,221 Shares

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni purchased 5,221 shares of Tourmaline Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $71,997.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,221 shares in the company, valued at $71,997.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Tourmaline Bio Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Tourmaline Bio stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.50. The company has a market cap of $373.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.31. Tourmaline Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $48.31.
Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tourmaline Bio
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tourmaline Bio
Tourmaline Bio Company Profile
Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tourmaline Bio
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.