TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL) to Issue Dividend of $0.43

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4344 per share on Monday, September 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:TPGXL opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93. TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $27.00.
