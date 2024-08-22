Traders Buy High Volume of NOV Put Options (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,616 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the average daily volume of 180 put options.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. Evercore ISI upgraded NOV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.58.
Shares of NOV stock opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70. NOV has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43.
NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 12.05%.
NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.
