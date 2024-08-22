Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 5,111 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 231% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,545 call options.

Globalstar Trading Up 1.0 %

GSAT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,983,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975,226. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.75 and a beta of 0.90. Globalstar has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.49 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globalstar will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globalstar

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar

In other news, Director James Monroe III purchased 4,510,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,781,506.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,708,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,230,749.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 61.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter worth $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globalstar

(Get Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.