Traders Purchase High Volume of Elys BMG Group Put Options (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys BMG Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 542 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 885% compared to the average volume of 55 put options.
Elys BMG Group Stock Performance
Elys BMG Group stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7,762.60, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16. Elys BMG Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.68.
Elys BMG Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Elys BMG Group
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Elys BMG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys BMG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.