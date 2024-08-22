Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 10,613 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,637% compared to the typical volume of 284 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on COOP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.88.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $90.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.10 and a 200-day moving average of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $52.46 and a 1-year high of $95.74.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.22%. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,631 shares in the company, valued at $23,174,656.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 77.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8,275.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

