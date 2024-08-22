Traders Purchase Large Volume of PulteGroup Call Options (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 9,941 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,498% compared to the typical volume of 622 call options.

PulteGroup Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:PHM opened at $128.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $135.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $3,748,504.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,729,065.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 54.7% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

