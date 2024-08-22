TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on TransUnion from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.47.

TransUnion stock opened at $94.04 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $94.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of -65.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.40.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $248,182.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,047.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $248,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,047.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,661 shares of company stock worth $2,604,898. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 963.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 22.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

