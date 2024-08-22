TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.47.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of TRU opened at $94.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.40. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $94.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.37%.

In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $248,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,047.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $248,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,047.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $511,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,661 shares of company stock worth $2,604,898 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,001,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 570.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,029,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,024,000 after buying an additional 5,981,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,755,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,596 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management increased its holdings in TransUnion by 104,813.6% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,947,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP raised its stake in TransUnion by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 5,030,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,540 shares during the period.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

