Travis Perkins’ (TPK) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.29) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.29) to GBX 910 ($11.82) in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.40) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 940 ($12.21).

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 904.50 ($11.75) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,306.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 866.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 796.96. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 684.80 ($8.90) and a one year high of GBX 976 ($12.68).

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

