Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Lowered to $15.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at TD Cowen from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the travel company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.26. The company had a trading volume of 230,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,102. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $28.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 104.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Tripadvisor by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,900 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,700 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

