Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has $15.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

TGI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Triumph Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Triumph Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $19.50) on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Triumph Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $17.87. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 40.39%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Triumph Group news, Director Cynthia M. Egnotovich acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.14 per share, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,973.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1,558.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,878,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

