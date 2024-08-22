TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Shares Down 16.7%

Shares of TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report) traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 110,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 156,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 22.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of C$4.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.

TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

