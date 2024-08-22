TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) EVP Sells $247,000.00 in Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -987.50 and a beta of 1.25. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $605.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TTMI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on TTM Technologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $25.50 to $27.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in TTM Technologies by 202.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

