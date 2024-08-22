Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.00

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.00 and traded as high as $21.87. Tucows shares last traded at $21.82, with a volume of 14,301 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

The company has a market cap of $238.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its position in shares of Tucows by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 2,014,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,391,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tucows by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Tucows by 81.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Tucows by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Tucows by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

